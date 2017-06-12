National FFA Organization Names 2017 New Century Farmers

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, June 12, 2017/National FFA Organization) – – The National FFA Organization has selected 50 outstanding young people to participate in the 2017 New Century Farmer conference. This exclusive, highly competitive program develops young men and women committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.

Participants will take part in an intensive seminar July 16-22 in Johnstown, Iowa. They will learn from each other and industry experts during a series of workshops and sessions. Topics will include the global marketplace, farm financing, demographic trends and risk management. New Century Farmers will hear from motivating and informative keynote speakers who will educate them on the risks and rewards involved with production agriculture. In addition to classroom learning, students will experience the latest developments in agricultural technology.

The New Century Farmer conference is sponsored by DuPont Pioneer, Case IH, CSX Corporation, and Farm Credit along with media partner Successful Farming. The program is designed to provide participants with valuable skills and knowledge applicable to their own farm/ranch operations. In addition, they will build a network of colleagues that will benefit them throughout their careers.

The 2017 New Century Farmers are:

Chris Berrington of Fillmore, Calif.; Colton Paoletti of Galt, Calif.; Stephen Singleton of San Mateo, Fla.; Levi Davis of Kathleen, Ga.; Jay Moon of Buckhead, Ga.; Hillary Pope of Sylvania, Ga.; Bryan Tucker of Fitzgerald, Ga.; Isaac Schmitt of Tipton, Ind.; Cheyenne Sieberns of Corydon, Ind.; Dylan Smith of Flatrock, Ind.; Brad Holdgrafer of Ames, Iowa; Austin Knight of Runnells, Iowa; Cody Burke of Ewing, Ky.; Kaitlyn Elliott of Danville, Ky.; Joel Reddick of Bardwell, Ky.; Jonathan Reynolds of Clinton, Ky.; Eric Schwenke of Union, Ky.; Luke Trapp of Butler, Ky.; Katelyn Allen of Jefferson, Md.; Connor Clabaugh of Keymar, Md.; Loren King of Burr Oak, Mich.; Thomas Schmitt of Eden Valley, Minn.; Mariah Daninger of Forest Lake, Minn.; Madison Radtke of Kerkhoven, Minn.; Katie Wilts of Kerkhoven, Minn.; Andy Socha of Rogers, Minn.; Thomas Eggerman of Lockwood, Mo.; Abby Wells of Newtown, Mo.; Logan Korff of Norborne, Mo.; Alex Siefker of Sibley, Mo.; Kyle Mitchell of Dodson, Mont.; Gwynn Simeniuk of Evaro, Mont.; Carolyn Creech of Zebulon, N.C.; Mallorie Boggs of Orient, Ohio; Mary Buehler of Anna, Ohio; Justin Scott Haerr of Springfield, Ohio; Evan Walcher of North Fairfield, Ohio; Kayla Walls of Mendon, Ohio; Alison Simon of Seneca, S.D.; Martin Grissom of Rock Island, Tenn.; Levi Duke of Hooks, Texas; Kenny Miller of Los Fresnos, Texas; Terren Moore of Winona, Texas; McKinzie Smith of Snowville, Utah; Garrett Coffey of Woodstock, Va.; John-Robert Helsley of Edinburg, Va.; Chandler Vaughan of Keysville, Va.; Tye Taylor of Prosser, Wash.; Andrew Hauser of Eglon, W. Va.; and Rhett Borth of Ellsworth, Wisconsin.