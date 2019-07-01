class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393315 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY National FFA | July 1, 2019
National FFA Organization Names 2019 New Century Farmers

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, July 1, 2019, National FFA Organization) – This summer, 36 FFA members have been selected to participate in the 2019 New Century Farmer conference in Indianapolis. This exclusive, highly competitive program develops young men and women committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.

Participants will take part in an intensive seminar July 7-12 and hear from industry experts during a series of workshops and sessions. New Century Farmers will learn ways to overcome common challenges faced by farmers and how they can grow personally and professionally. They will also learn how to profit from value-added products, how to utilized emerging technology, and how to network with other agriculturists.

Corteva AgriScience™, Case IH, CHS Foundation, Farm Credit, Nutrien Ag Solutions and media partnerSuccessful Farming sponsor the New Century Farmer conference. The program is designed to provide participants with valuable skills and knowledge applicable to their farm/ranch operations. In addition, participants build a network of colleagues to access throughout their careers.

The 2019 New Century Farmers are:

California
Lauren LeGrande
Bailee Nelson
Jonathon Porter 

Connecticut
Maggi Anstett
Megan Davenport

Georgia
Ian Bennett

Idaho
Emma Ellsworth

Kentucky
Jacob Mattingly
John Wood

Missouri
Dallas Kleiboeker Donell Kleiboeker
Amber Legore
Luke Luttrull
Colter Scheible
Emmett Scheible
Austin Stanton
Katie Wantland

Montana
Jordan Grindheim
Katelin Aisenbrey

Nebraska
Hannah Borg

New Mexico
Caleb McCall

Ohio
Robert Christman
Carley Coppler
Lauren Grover
Tanner Matthews

Oregon
Kourtney Lehman

South Dakota
Jonathan Linke
Jacob Rausch

Tennessee
KayLee Robinson

Utah
Oakley Smith

Virginia
Wade Reiter

Washington
Katherine Smith
Nicholas Schultheis

Wisconsin
Rachel Damm
Emily Matzke
Samuel Peetz

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

