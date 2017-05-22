National Pollinator Week Webinar Series to Highlight New Research on Key Honey Bee Health Issues

Bayer, in partnership with Bee Culture and Project Apis m., will celebrate National Pollinator Week (June 19–23) by hosting live webinars on Monday, June 19, Wednesday, June 21 and Friday, June 23 at 12 p.m. ET to showcase innovative research aimed at making an immediate impact on honey bee colony health. To register for free, click here.

Researchers working on projects funded through the Healthy Hives 2020 initiative, a $1 million research effort to improve the health of honey bee colonies in the U.S. by the end of 2020, will present their findings on a number of critical bee health issues during a webinar series open to anyone interested in bee health.

The webinars include:

“Tracking the Changing Deformed Wing Virus” – Monday, June 19 from 12 – 1 p.m. ET – where Stephen Martin , Ph.D., Professor, School of Environment & Life Sciences, University of Salford , Manchester, UK , will discuss how the viral landscape is changing, how these changes are affecting U.S. honey bees and, specifically, how the Varroa mite is providing a new viral transmission route for a previously rare and largely benign virus called Deformed Wing Virus (DWV).

This National Pollinator Week webinar series is an extension of Bayer’s commitment to research, education, partnerships and stewardship to address the needs of honey bees. To register for free, click here. Replays will be available following each session here.

For more information on Bayer's bee health initiatives, please visit: http://beehealth.bayer.us.