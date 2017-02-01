National Pork Board Launches The Taste of Now Campaign

DES MOINES, IOWA — Feb. 1, 2017 — The National Pork Board has launched its Taste of Now marketing campaign. The integrated marketing campaign, which also includes significant Spanish-language outreach (El Sabor de Hoy), creates consumer awareness of pork’s unmatched flavor and value making it the ideal protein on any occasion.

“Pork is trending and there has never been a better time to enjoy pork and make delicious dishes for family and friends,” said Jan Archer, National Pork Board president and a pig farmer from North Carolina. “That is the focus of this first national campaign of 2017. And we are teaming up with celebrity chefs and pork advocates with a simple message – When it comes to pork, there has never been a better time than now to make something delicious.”

Hispanic actor and TV personality Carlos Ponce will share the virtues of pork and bring the campaign to life. Additionally, five-time James Beard Award nominee Jose Mendin – who stars in a multimedia series featuring the loin, ham, ribs and tenderloin – has created 10 delicious, easy-to-prepare and budget-friendly recipes to inspire Latino consumers to indulge with pork.

“My many passions in life call for a fast-paced lifestyle. I always fall short with time but never to enjoy a great meal, and that is why I always choose pork daily as the main protagonist of my meals,” said Carlos Ponce. “Pork is quick and easy to stir up and keeps me in shape and feeling good for those everyday moments.”

The recipes, which include 30-second “how-to” videos, are on PorkTeInspira.com and other social media platforms. El Sabor de Hoy includes an 11-week radio and digital media buy in the top 10 Hispanic markets in the U.S. while The Taste of Now English-language campaign includes the top 10 African-American markets. Celebrity chef Richard Ingraham is sharing loin and rib recipes to the African American community through interviews and social media efforts.

The Hispanic marketing project includes a national sweepstakes that gives fans a chance to win a trip to Miami to attend the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Feb. 22-26.

The Taste of Now Pork Sweepstakes

In addition, from now through April 15, all U.S. consumers can be rewarded for something they are doing now more than ever before: enjoying pork. The #PorkNowSweeps offers consumers a chance to win daily prizes by sharing a photo of their pork dish on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #PorkNowSweeps.

To take part in the contest, pork lovers simply need to share a photo of the pork on their fork – or spoon, kebab, grill, plate or bowl – through social media. Everyone who enters will have the chance to win a $10 coupon good for a purchase of fresh pork, as well as other daily prizes totaling more than $10,000.

#PorkNowSweeps celebrates and highlights the many ways to enjoy pork. The Pork Checkoff wants to see how America is enjoying pork now, in the moment – whether it is a favorite pork chop recipe, a creative take on ham or the latest savory pork dish at a restaurant.

“While mealtime has always been about sharing and community, social media has changed the dynamic of that community and even the way we eat,” Archer said. “Now we can share our food experiences, photos and inspiration with others across America and even around the world.”

For sweepstake details or to enter, go to the Pork Be inspired Facebook page. Contest prizes range from pork-themed cookbooks to a catered, Houston-inspired spread for the big game, to new cooking tools. The sweepstakes continues through Easter and will be shared via celebrity pork fans and featured on Allrecipes.com.