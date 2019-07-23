class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397265 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
National Pork Board Names Dr. Jerry Flint to Leadership Team

BY Pork Checkoff News from the National Pork Board | July 23, 2019
The National Pork Board today named Jerry Flint as vice president of engagement and outreach effective August 1, 2019. Flint, who has a doctorate in crop science from the University of Kentucky, joins the Pork Checkoff from Corteva Agriscience in Johnston, Iowa.

Flint was born and raised on his family’s farm in western Ohio and has spent his career in agriculture with progressive leadership roles in production agriculture, science, research, biotechnology and sustainability. He joined Corteva in 2010 and held positions specifically linked to global business management, sustainability, external relations, regulatory approvals and product research and development.

“Jerry is a widely-respected agricultural leader, scientist and driver of change through continuous improvement in all aspects of ag production and he understands the bottom-line business environment in which our pork producers operate,” said Bill Even, chief executive officer of the National Pork Board. “Jerry’s vast experience and track record of consistently delivering results across complex issues through integrity-based relationships makes him the ideal person to help the Pork Checkoff launch our new strategic vision this fall.”

Prior to Corteva, Flint was director of regulatory affairs at Monsanto, which included spending three years in Singapore leading technology research and development in the Asia Pacific region.

“The National Pork Board plays a critical role in supporting the industry through research, promotion and education to create opportunities for pork producers,” Flint said. “I understand and appreciate the complexity of working with stakeholders from farm to fork, sometimes with competing interests, yet working to find common ground. I look forward to being part of the future success of the Pork Checkoff as it continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of pig farming and pork promotion.”

Flint currently serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the College of Agriculture at Purdue University. Flint is also the past president of the American Seed Trade Association, past chair of the Biotech Innovation Organization Food and Agriculture Governing Board and has served on the USDA Agriculture Advisory Council.

He has both a Doctorate and a Master of Science degree in crop science from the University of Kentucky (Lexington) and an undergraduate degree in agriculture from Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana). Jerry and his wife Dayna live in Des Moines, Iowa.

