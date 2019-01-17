NPPA accepting apps for Pork Leadership Program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association wants you to be a part of the Nebraska Pork Leadership Program in 2019! If you are connected to agriculture and believe in the future of the pork industry, you are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online at www.nepork.org, under the youth tab. Applications are due January 25, 2019.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association believes in, and is committed to helping develop agricultural leaders. The Pork Leadership Program serves as a resource for talented people who want to contribute to the future of Nebraska’s pork industry. The Pork Leadership Program will build awareness, interest, and involvement in the pork industry at the state level.

The year-long program runs from February to February. During that time Pork Leadership Program participants will participate in six seminars and activities where they will learn about and experience various aspects of the pork and agriculture industries. Program members will not be responsible for any expenses to participate in the program.

The Nebraska Pork Leadership Program is directed under Kyla Habrock, of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Habrock states, “The program was created out of necessity — as a way to build awareness, interest, and involvement in the pork industry at the state level. Participants will develop their skills as leaders through these shared experiences and will naturally emerge as the next wave of active and engaged members of committees and board members.”