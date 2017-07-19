National Sorghum Foundation Awards Annual Scholarships

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – The National Sorghum Foundation awarded three scholarships to students who have shown an appreciation for the sorghum industry.

The 2017 Sorghum Challenge Scholarship recipient is Chris Weber, a senior agronomy major at Kansas State University. This scholarship is awarded to those who are undergraduate students and enrolled in an agriculturally-based degree program.

Chris Weber is also the recipient of the 2017 Darrel Rosenow Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to undergraduate students enrolled specifically in an agriculturally-based department related to agronomy, plant pathology and/or plant breeding with an emphasis in sorghum. Rosenow was a pioneer in hybrid sorghum breeding with a 40 year career at the Texas A&M Experiment Station. His dedication to sorghum and those that worked with the crop will be remembered through this scholarship.

The 2017 Sorghum Feed and Food Scholarship recipient is Holly Appleton from Iowa State University, a junior food science major. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students enrolled in an agriculturally-based department related to animal science or food science/human nutrition with an emphasis on sorghum.

Each scholarship provides students with $1500 to help cover education expenses. As the Sorghum Challenge Scholarship winner, Weber will also have the opportunity to attend the 2018 NSP D.C. Fly-In to learn about agricultural policy and regulatory agencies.

NSP congratulates all winners for their achievements and wishes them continued success. For more information about the National Sorghum Foundation, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/ sorghum-foundation/.