National Young Farmers Coalition to hold Young Farmer Roundtables to urge Congress to support young farmers in the farm bill process

The National Young Farmers Coalition ( NYFC ) is holding Young Farmers Roundtables this August to give young farmers the chance to express their needs directly to members of Congress who serve on the House Agriculture Committee. The announcement was made by Lindsey Lusher Shute, NYFC executive director and co-founder.

“As Congress begins to debate the next farm bill, now is a critical time for young farmers to make their voices heard,” said Shute, who recently presented testimony on young farmers’ needs to the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

On August 14th, young farmers in Pennsylvania will meet with Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-PA-05), who serves as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee. The group will conduct a tour of Heritage Farm in Ridgway, PA followed by a roundtable discussion with owner Peter Burns and a panel of local young farmers.

In Gray, GA, on August 15th, Bobby and Chelsea Jones, heads of the Middle Georgia Young Farmers Coalition, will welcome Congressman Austin Scott (R-GA-08), and a panel of local young farmers, as well as members of the community, to a roundtable discussion at the Tri-County EMC Community Room.

Shute said, “Young farmers participating in these events will speak to their challenges as young agricultural entrepreneurs, including land access, credit access, and student loan debt, and ask for their Congressional representatives’ support in the farm bill process.”

She noted that community members are urged to attend the events to show the members of Congress that young farmer support is crucial to their communities. For further information about NYFC roundtables, please contact shelly@youngfarmers.org.