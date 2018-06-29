Nationwide Awards 29 Fire Departments with Grain Bin Rescue Technology

The self-proclaimed number one farm insurer in the United States is providing grain bin rescue technology to 28 fire departments throughout the United States.

Nationwide, in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, selected the fire departments as winners of the fifth annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest.

The contest was created in accordance with Grain Bin Safety Week, after identifying a lack of specialized resources available to rural fire departments, who are often the only line of defense against grain bin entrapments. Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness, says that until farmers are “convinced to develop a zero-entry mentality,” Nationwide will continue to make rescue resources as widely available as possible.

Over the last 50 years, more than 900 cases of grain entrapments have been reported in the United States, and have resulted in a 62 percent fatality rate. Since 2014, Nationwide has awarded rescue tubes and specialized training to 77 fire departments across 23 states.