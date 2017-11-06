Natural Disaster Legislation Aims to Aid Farmers and Ranchers

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Kansas Representative Roger Marshall introduced legislation today (Friday) to reform and improve livestock disaster programs that ranchers rely on in times of disaster. The new legislation contains four bills that would make changes to the Farm Service Agency’s Livestock Indemnity Program and the Emergency Conservation Program.

The Kansas lawmakers introduced the legislation after getting feedback from their state’s farmers and ranchers following wildfires in southeast Kansas, the Anderson Creek fire, and many other recent natural disasters. Moran says the new legislation will provide greater financial assistance and ease the burden on farmers and ranchers who feed the nation, even during the most difficult times.

The changes to the LIP and the ECP programs will make certain that FSA resources get to the people who need them in the most timely manner possible. Marshall says they found several areas in each program where they could make adjustments to improve the delivery of the assistance, making it more easily available.