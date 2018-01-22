Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) Educate Hundreds at Conference on State Sustainability

(Lincoln, NE) The NRDs are proud to announce Governor Pete Ricketts will be kicking off the Natural Resources Districts 2018 Legislative Conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, January 23rd at 8:45 am. The NRDs protect people’s lives, property and future by helping conserve the state’s natural resources and soils, preserve the water below the ground and protect our rivers, fight potential flooding, and much more. Media is invited to attend the conference to learn how the NRDs are working to create a sustainable future.

Speakers will present information Tuesday, January 23rd starting at 9:00 am and also Wednesday, January 24th from 8:30 am – Noon (Wednesday is when most presentations are scheduled). An agenda is attached.

Several Nebraska senators are confirmed they’ll be attending the conference. It’s being held at Embassy Suites-Lincoln at 1040 P St, Lincoln, NE. You can find parking in the parking garage at the corner of Q St. and 11th St in downtown Lincoln.

A few important topics that affect all Nebraskans include:

Learn about Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco’s innovative project that will push forth environmental stewardship and best practices being implemented across the project spectrum at the Costco Poultry facility being built in Fremont. ( Wed. Jan. 24, 2018, 10:20 am – 11:05 am , Room: Regents C)

In Nebraska, thousands of miles of riparian forest have been removed, increasing damage to soil and water resources threatening communities with declining air and water quality. Find out what Nebraskans can do about this and how to increase our air quality. ( Wed. Jan 24, 2018, 9:20 am – 10:05 am , Room: Regents DE)