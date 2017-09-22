Natural Resources Experts Gather at NRD Conference to Encourage and Inform Public About Conservation Efforts in Nebraska

(Kearney, NE) Nebraska’s 23 Natural Resources Districts’ top priority is to help protect the state’s water and soil for all to use now and in the future. Natural resources experts will be center stage at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Annual Conference on Monday, September 25th and Tuesday, September 26th of 2017 focusing on the latest research, innovative technology, programs and coalition building that help protect natural resources and the economy. An agenda is attached.

The Annual Conference is being held at the Younes Conference Center at 416 W. Talmadge Road in Kearney, NE. Several local, state and federal leaders are planning to speak at the conference on Monday, September 25th at 8:30 a.m. in Room: Diamond 3-4 about the current successful natural resources programs and new technologies and research for future programs.

Here are a few key topics:

NCORPE (Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project) operations are being enhanced after new agreements with Kansas. Plus, an expert attorney will speak on legal problems created for all irrigators if NCORPE is forced to be sold as proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. ( Monday , 9:30 am – 10:30 am , Room: Diamond 3)

Updates on Project SENSE, a collaboration between UNL and several NRDs, to improve fertilizer applications that increase farm profitability and protect water quality. ( Tuesday , 9:30 am – 10:30 am , Room: Diamond 1)

An update from a coalition of seven (7) NRDs that are working on a basin-wide water management plan to protect all existing and future uses of water as well as the economy in the Loup, Elkhorn and Lower Platte Basins. ( Tuesday , 9:30 am – 10:30 am , Room: Diamond 2)

Dawson County farmers and ranchers have worked with NRDs and other agencies to implement prescribed burns on about 20,000 acres in the past three years to restore and protect native pastures and grasslands. Find out about successes and challenges that lie ahead. ( Tuesday , 9:30 am – 10:30 am , Room: Diamond 6)

Seeing is believing. An update from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) 14 demonstration farms in Nebraska that showcase beneficial soil health practices that improve soil health and profitability. ( Tuesday , 10:45 am – 11:45 am , Room: Diamond 2)

National security is a hot-button issue right now and water is one of the biggest concerns. How will worldwide natural resource challenges impact immigration, migration, food security and future wars along with international relations between the U.S., Russia, China and the Middle East? ( Tuesday , 10:45 am – 11:45 am , Room: Crystal 1)

A live and silent auction will begin around 5:30 pm on Monday to help raise money for the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation. The NARD Foundation assists youth programs involved in natural resources and agriculture. It helps encourage our youth to learn about our environment and care about our land. Once again, media is invited to attend.