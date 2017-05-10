NAWG and USW Submit Joint Comments on Omnibus Report on Significant Trade Deficits

The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and U.S. Wheat Associations (USW) today submitted comments for the public hearing on an Omnibus Report on Significant Trade Deficits, pursuant to a request for comments from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Department of Commerce.

“NAWG and USW strongly support efforts to correct policy barriers that reduce potential wheat exports to foreign markets. Open markets and fair trade are critical to the U.S. wheat industry as roughly half of U.S. wheat production is exported on average,” stated NAWG President and Kansas farmer David Schemm.

In the comments, NAWG and USW identified policy barriers erected by various countries that limit wheat export opportunities from the United States. If these barriers were removed, U.S. wheat exports would likely grow as a result.

“Our strong policy preference has been for trade agreements – whether at the World Trade Organization (WTO), regional, or bilateral – to reduce barriers to trade and let the individual players in those markets drive trade and investment decisions,” stated USW Chairman and Maryland farmer Jason Scott.

U.S. wheat farmers have a competitive advantage in producing wheat and the United States is one of the largest exporters of wheat in the world. Ensuring a fair playing field for U.S. producers facilitates wheat exports, resulting in reduced trade deficits and increased revenue and jobs in rural America.