The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates will be holding their annual Winter Conference in Washington, DC, beginning Monday and concluding on Thursday. The conference promises to include in-depth debate within NAWG’s policy committees about Farm Bill programs and continuing discussions that have been occurring to establish priorities for the next Farm Bill. NAWG and USW will also hold meetings of their Joint Biotechnology Committee and Joint International Trade Policy Committee, and their full boards will convene a joint board session on Thursday to continue their collaboration on a variety of policy issues. The conference will conclude Thursday afternoon with NAWG and USW both holding their respective board meetings.

On Wednesday, wheat farmers from across the country will hit the Hill to discuss with their Members of Congress the difficult economic conditions in rural America, the importance of maintaining a strong safety net, the role that voluntary conservation programs play in protecting the environment and helping farmers be more productive, the need for regulatory reform, and several funding priorities for FY 2017 and FY 2018 agriculture appropriations. That evening, the groups will hold a reception hosted by BNSF Railway.

NAWG extends special appreciation to BNSF, Syngenta, and WestBred for their generous support of the Winter Conference. NAWG and the National Wheat Foundation also thank Bayer for their generous support of NWF’s Wheat Organization Leaders of the Future program, which will be taking place immediately preceding the Winter Conference.