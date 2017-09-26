NAWG Submits Comments in Support of the EPA’s Withdrawal of WOTUS

Washington, D.C. (September 26, 2017) – On September 25, 2017, the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) submitted comments on the withdrawal of the Waters of the U.S Regulation, Docket Number: EPA-HQ-OW-2017-0203. NAWG supports the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s action to withdraw and revise the regulation.

NAWG President and Sharon Springs, KS farmer David Schemm made the following statement:

“In our comments, NAWG reiterated our concerns about the broad reach of WOTUS and areas of land that would come under jurisdiction outlined in the regulation. Further, NAWG is alarmed with the activities EPA engaged in to promote the regulation and actions that the General Accounting Office determined were illegal.

“Our growers are seeking clarity in understanding which waters come under the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act and the regulation finalized in 2015 does not provide that clarification.

“The 2015 regulation also oversteps the federal role and should allow for state actions and respect the roles of cooperative federalism. EPA should not attempt to regulate in areas that are within the jurisdiction of state authority.

“NAWG supports the efforts of the administration to withdraw this regulation and take steps to developing a new regulation. We look forward to continue engaging with the EPA as they seek stakeholder input.”