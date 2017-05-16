NBB Submits Comments to Ease the Administration of the RFS for Biodiesel Producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the National Biodiesel Board (NBB) submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in response to President Trump’s Executive Order 13777, “Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda,” which called for input on regulations that may be appropriate for repeal, replacement or modification. The executive order is largely aimed at reducing burdensome regulations. NBB’s goal in submitting these comments to EPA is to make it easier to administer the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program and to support the increased use of biofuel.

NBB provided comments on five subjects: (1) funding for additional guidance and compliance assistance, (2) RFS implementing regulations, (3) the proposed Renewable Enhancement and Growth Support (REGS) rule, (4) Product Transfer Documents (PTD) and (5) vehicle regulations.

Specifically, NBB requests that EPA add approved feedstocks to Table 1, clearly define heating oil for biodiesel, raise the threshold for upward delegation of RIN assignments, provide funding for additional guidance and compliance assistance, reconsider the CARBIO program, and maintain or increase RFS volume requirements. In the comments, NBB also suggests changes to the proposed Renewable Enhancement and Growth Support (REGS) rule, Product Transfer Documents requirements and vehicle regulations.

“NBB welcomes the opportunity to provide constructive feedback on ways to further improve the successful, working RFS program. These suggestions would lighten the load of overburdened EPA staff and streamline some burdensome processes for participants of the program. Taken together, these adjustments would continue to support the growing biodiesel industry,” said Anne Steckel, NBB’s vice president of federal affairs.