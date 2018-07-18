NCBA Applauds U.S. House Motion to Begin Farm Bill Conference Committee

WASHINGTON (July 18, 2018) – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Kevin Kester today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of a motion to proceed to a conference committee for the 2018 Farm Bill:

“This is yet another step in the right direction toward a Farm Bill that delivers on the important priorities of America’s farmers and ranchers. We’re especially pleased to see significant bipartisan support for the motion to instruct conferees. This motion instructs the conferees to support permanent mandatory funding for the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Bank and the other important programs included in the Animal Disease Preparedness Response requests in the bill.

“We look forward to continuing our work with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-Texas), Ranking Member Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), and the rest of the conferees as the 2018 Farm Bill is finalized.”