NCBA on GIPSA Rule Withdrawal: “Victory for Cattle Producers and Consumers”

BY National Cattlemen's Beef Association | October 17, 2017
Colin Woodall, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, today released the following statement in response to USDA’s decision to withdraw its controversial Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyard Administration (GIPSA) interim final rule:

“This is a victory for America’s cattle and beef producers – and it’s a victory for America’s consumers. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue deserves a great deal of thanks and credit for this smart decision. The proposed rule would have crippled cattle producers’ ability to market their products through the value-added programs that help make American-produced beef the most delicious and nutritious in the world. This is a decision worthy of celebrating this evening with a top-quality steak.”

