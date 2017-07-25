NCBA, PLC Accepting Applications for Spring, Summer 2018 Interns, Law Clerks

WASHINGTON– The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and thePublic Lands Council’s government affairs office in Washington, D.C., is accepting applications for a 2018 Spring and Summer public policy interns, as well as semester law clerks. The deadline to submit an application for either position is Aug. 15, 2017.

The internships give college students the opportunity to work alongside staff on a range of issues that impact U.S. cattlemen and women. The interns will work closely with the lobbying team on Capitol Hill and assist with NCBA and PLC’s regulatory efforts, providing college students a one-of-a-kind view into the policymaking process.

Producer-led and consumer-focused, NCBA is the nation’s oldest and largest national organization representing America’s cattle producers. PLC is the only organization in Washington, D.C., dedicated solely to representing cattle and sheep ranchers that utilize federal lands. The organizations work hand-in-hand on many issues, sharing office space in the heart of the nation’s capital.

The public policy internship will give students an opportunity to learn about career options and provide practical experience. From tax and trade to environmental and food safety regulations, interns will work on a variety of issues and have the opportunity to work specifically in the area of their interest. College juniors, seniors and graduate students are encouraged to apply.

The summer law clerk will provide support to NCBA’s Environmental Counsel on issues relating to environmental legislation and regulations that impact beef producers. The position will also work closely with the Executive Director of the Public Lands Council on issues relating to Federal lands management, grazing, and the Endangered Species Act. To apply for the law clerk position, students must currently be enrolled in an ABA-accredited law school.

The full-time spring semester internship and law clerk positions will begin Jan. 2, 2018, and the summer positions will begin on May 21, 2018. Students can apply for the public policy internship here and for the law clerk position here.