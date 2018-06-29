class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320849 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
NCBA Responds to Canadian Tariff Hikes on U.S. Beef Products

BY National Cattlemen's Beef Association | June 29, 2018
NCBA Responds to Canadian Tariff Hikes on U.S. Beef Products

Cattle Producers Will Be Trade War Casualties, NCBA Says

WASHINGTON (June 29, 2018) – Kent Bacus, Director of International Trade and Market Access for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, today released the following statement in response to Canada’s announcement of higher tariffs on U.S. beef products beginning on Sunday, July 1:

“For the past few weeks Canada has threatened to retaliate against the United States by slapping a tariff on $170 million worth of U.S. beef products in direct response to the steel and aluminum tariffs. Today, they made good on that threat. These retaliatory tariffs were and still are clearly avoidable, and the unfortunate casualties will be Canadian consumers and America’s cattlemen and cattlewomen. We may not know the extent of the damage these tariffs may have on our producers, but we believe that cooperation is a better path forward than escalation. As Canadians gather to celebrate Canada Day and we prepare to celebrate American Independence, we encourage our government and the Canadian government to remember that we are allies and we rely on each other for future economic prosperity.”

