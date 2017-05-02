NCGA 2017 Yield Contest Online Entry Open Now

With planting underway in much of the country, the National Corn Growers Association invites farmers to register early for NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest and save big on entry fees. Until June 30, fees will be reduced to $75. NCGA reminds growers that a small time investment now saves money later this summer.

“We are excited to announce entry for the yield contest is now open. While the early entry deadline may seem a ways out, we all know how quickly the time passes once planting season starts,” said Stewardship Action Team Chair Brent Hostetler. “Every year, we gain valuable data from the contest that helps develop the production practices of tomorrow. I urge those who haven’t entered before to become NCGA members and try their hand at high-yield techniques as contest entrants in 2017.”

To enter today using the online form, click here.

Entry will remain open at the full rate of $110 through July 31. All harvest forms will be due by November 17. Contest winners will be announced on December 18.

As a reminder, entry forms must be submitted to NCGA through the online entry form two weeks prior to the date that plot is harvested.

One rule change of note will be implemented in 2017. A member who requests a refund from their state checkoff between the dates of August 1 of the previous year through July 31 of the current contest year is subject to disqualification per the request of the member’s state corn association.

For access to contest information and a detailed list of the entry and harvest rules, click here.

For half of a century, NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest has provided corn growers the opportunity to compete with their colleagues to grow the most corn per acre, helping feed and fuel the world. This has given participants not only the recognition they deserved, but the opportunity to learn from their peers.

Winners receive national recognition in publications such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as cash trips or other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. The winners will be honored during Commodity Classic 2018 in Anaheim, California.

Contact ncyc@ncga.com with any questions.