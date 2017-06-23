NCGA Corn Board Elects Lynn Chrisp as Next Farmer to Help Lead Organization

The National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board has elected Lynn Chrisp of Nebraska to become the organization’s first vice president for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 .

“I am deeply honored that my Corn Board colleagues chose to place their trust in my capability and commitment to leading our association forward,” said Chrisp. “America’s corn farmers face a growing number of challenges. Working together as an industry and with regulators and legislators in Washington, we must grow markets through trade agreements and policies that support a robust ethanol market. I look forward to working with our grower leadership over the coming years to find innovative, impactful ways to grow the demand for our growing crop.”

Chrisp farms a highly productive irrigated operation in south-central Nebraska involving 1,150 acres. With his wife, Michele, and part-time seasonal help, he raises mostly corn with some soybeans.

On the national level, Chrisp serves as the board liaison to NCGA’s Ethanol Action Team, on the Resolutions Task Force and as the association’s representative to Prime the Pump. Previously, he has acted as board liaison to the Ethanol Committee, the Production and Stewardship Action Team, the Public Policy Action Team and the Trade Policy and Biotechnology Action Team. He has also served on the Finance Committee, and chaired the Association Relations Committee and the National Corn Yield Contest.

Prior to his election to the Corn Board, Chrisp was a member of both NCGA’s Public Policy Action Team and Research and Business Development Action Team.

“Over the years, NCGA has had many successes. These achievements can be attributed, in large part, to the quality of farmers who have stepped forward to lead the organization. We believe that Lynn will continue this fine tradition,” said NCGA President Wesley Spurlock. “Our Corn Board appreciates the dedication he brings to our work and the thoughtful insights he contributes to our discussions. Chrisp continually demonstrates his commitment to the service of his fellow farmers. We are confident that he will continue working tirelessly on their behalf.”