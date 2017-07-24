NCGA Pleased With Efforts On Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act

The following is a statement from the National Corn Growers Association regarding the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act (S. 517):

“Corn farmers appreciate the work of Senator Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska) and the bipartisan Senate sponsors of the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act to advance this legislation. While this legislation will not move to a committee markup at this time, we will continue to back efforts to remove this unnecessary roadblock to consumer choice that saves drivers money and is better for the environment.

“It is unfortunate that some have turned a focused effort to remove an outdated regulatory barrier into a referendum on a wide range of other issues unrelated to a simple question, which is whether a consumer choice barrier for three months of the year is still justified. As experts testified to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, this barrier has no environmental or economic justification. On the narrow question of whether retailers who offer consumers an approved fuel choice for 9 months out of the year should be allowed to offer that choice for all 12 months of the year, we think most agree this straightforward fix is common sense.

“Corn farmers stand behind ethanol as an American-made, renewable fuel that increases our energy independence while reducing emissions and improving air quality. We will continue working to see this barrier removed so consumers can have cleaner fuel options year-round.”