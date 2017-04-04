NCORPE Says Bond Reissuance to Save More Than $13 Million

A recent decision by the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project (NCORPE) to issue bonds whose proceeds will refund bonds sold four years ago to finance the stream flow augmentation project in Lincoln County will save more than $13.2 million, according to the group in a press release.

Bonds issued late last month by NCORPE have a combined, average interest rate of a little more than 3.7%. That compares to an average interest rate of a little more than 5.2% of bonds issued in 2013 that will be refunded with the bonds issued recently.

The $13.2 million in savings represent an approximately 11% reduction in debt to be repaid by NCORPE. The savings will be realized by irrigated land owners and their respective Natural Resource Districts (NRD) who make up NCORPE – Upper Republican, Middle Republican, Lower Republican and Twin Platte NRDs. The bonds issued by NCORPE are paid from revenues from four separate bonds issued by each of the NRDs that comprise NCORPE. The principal and interest on those NRD bonds are paid by the occupation tax on irrigated land.

NCORPE says one likely reason for the reduction in the average interest rate of the bonds issued is an improvement in NCORPE’s bond rating to AA from the previous A1.

The NCORPE augmentation project enhances Republican River stream flow when needed to comply with the Republican River Compact and construction has begun on the north pipeline that will increase Platte River flows to aid Twin Platte NRD’s efforts to meet obligations in its integrated management plan.