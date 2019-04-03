NCTA community pitches in for disaster relief

CURTIS, Neb. – Disaster relief for Nebraska farmers and ranchers continues to roll onto the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Baled hay, livestock feed and fencing supplies are being collected at the NCTA for distribution to livestock operations affected by the March 13-15 blizzard and catastrophic flooding.

A pasta benefit hosted March 26 by the NCTA Aggie students, faculty and staff generated more than $4,100. All donations will be sent to disaster funds established by the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

“We are so thankful for the community of Curtis and their support towards this effort,” says Tina Smith, admissions coordinator for NCTA. “Without them, this would not have been possible.

When the call for help went out to assist rural Nebraskans, particularly livestock producers and farm families with critical needs to feed and care for animals, the college organized the NCTA Nebraska Disaster Relief efforts.

Students returned from their spring break which occurred the week after the disasters struck the state, and immediately asked how they could help, Smith said.

Faculty and staff spearheaded donations and preparation of main course items of pasta, sauces, and vegetables while students made desserts. All Aggies pitched in for set-up, serving, and clean-up for the dinner which was hosted at the Curtis Community Center.

Additionally, NCTA is a collection point for deliveries of hay, feedstuffs and fencing supplies. Plains Equipment Group of North Platte assisted in donating 50 hours of use on a tractor and front-end loader which they have delivered to campus.

“It’s great to see the enthusiastic support from faculty, staff, students, and local community members in response to this disaster,” said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati. “The Curtis community is doing everything it can to accommodate those in need.”

To make donations or receive feed or supplies, contact 308-367-5200 or 402-741-0833.