NCTA Livestock Team judges at National Western

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture livestock judging team members, from left, are Eleanor Aufdenkamp, North Platte; Braden Wilke, Columbus; and Emilye Vales, DeWitt. Vales placed 11th and Aufdenkamp tied for 12th in the National Western Livestock Show and Collegiate Judging contest. (Hinrichs/NCTA Courtesy Photo)

Denver, Colo. – The sophomore livestock judging team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis garnered 11th and 12thplaces in the 2017 season opener.

The trio of NCTA students participated in the Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Emilye Vales of DeWitt was 11th high individual judge in the cattle carload contest and Eleanor Aufdenkamp of North Platte tied for 12th place individual.

The two Aggies were joined by teammate Braden Wilke of Columbus and assistant coaches Bailey Hinrichs of Ayr and Wade Vallery of Plattsmouth in attending the collegiate contest and meetings.

The team is coached by Dr. Douglas Smith, chairman of the NCTA Animal Science and Agricultural Education Division.

Smith said the next competitions for both the freshmen and sophomore teams will be February 12 at the Iowa Beef Expo in Des Moines (Runnells), Iowa, and February 25 at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney, Nebraska.