NCTA names new recruiter

CURTIS, Neb. – A college recruiter’s nationwide career in the cattle industry is a bonus at the “ag college” in Curtis.

Cattle genetics, livestock shows and beef education for consumers create an ideal skill set in outreach and marketing for Emily Griffiths, recently named recruiting coordinator at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

The University of Nebraska’s sole two-year institution hired Griffiths, a national beef cattle judge and agribusiness owner, in June. Her office is located at the NCTA Welcome Center in the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join us at NCTA overseeing our student recruitment efforts,” said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.

“Her career in agriculture business and livestock marketing fits quite well with the academic programs of NCTA. She will relate very well with students seeking careers in agriculture and veterinary technology programs.”

Griffiths, a native of Indiana, leads a 2-person recruiting team which includes Juliana Krotz, a recent agricultural education graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The pair are transitioning into their new duties as Tina Smith, previous NCTA recruiting coordinator, steps into her new role as NCTA admissions coordinator.

“These individuals create a very strong Student Services team in the college’s recruiting and admissions programs,” McConville said.

Griffiths is responsible for NCTA’s strategic outreach and recruiting programs which include coordinating NCTA presence at college fairs, high school classrooms and agricultural industry conferences in Nebraska.

The recruiting duo will also conduct regional and national outreach at FFA conventions, livestock expositions and ag industry conferences.

Griffiths has extensive agricultural industry experience. She has an associate degree in applied science from Black Hawk College in Galva, Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Western Illinois University.

She is a co-owner and manager of 3G Ranch in Indiana, was the director of public relations and consumer marketing with the Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation, and served as livestock manager of the Indiana State Fair. Most recently she has worked with Baldridge Bros. in North Platte.

“I look forward to cultivating awareness with prospective students who are starting or continuing their academic career about the high quality, affordable education offered by NCTA,” Griffiths said. “The college has a national reputation for producing graduates who are in high demand by cutting-edge industries.”