NCTA prof to share Rwandan ag program tonight

CURTIS, Neb. – Agricultural development and livestock production in the country of Rwanda will be the topic for a public program Monday evening in Curtis.

The public is invited to join the campus community of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at 7 p.m. on April 1 to hear about the African country’s plan for agriculture, said Ron Rosati, NCTA dean.

Douglas Smith, Ph.D., associate professor of animal science and agriculture education at NCTA, traveled last month to Kigali, the capital and largest city of Rwanda, with University of Nebraska team members.

They are helping with an international initiative to develop a higher education institution in Africa called the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture.

Monday, Professor Smith will share information and a slide show on the efforts to develop agricultural sustenance for the country of 15 million people.

Additionally, students from Rwanda will be part of a second summer experience to Curtis during May and June as they take NCTA courses in the NU Undergraduate Scholars Program.

NCTA staff will outline the proposed program, cultural opportunities and answer questions for the 2019 session during Monday’s program. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium.