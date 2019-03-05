NCTA Small Campus Big Impact

Nestled in South West Nebraska is the town of Curtis and is home to one of the top two year colleges in the nation. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis offers a smaller campus with a big impact. Emily Griffiths, recruiting coordinator with NCTA, highlights that NCTA is unique in offering strictly agriculture and veterinary technology degrees and certificates. Griffiths says, “Were on small and safe campus that offers a lot of personal attention with faculty. Students also have the opportunity to literally get out and experience their chosen field.”

From an economic view NCTA offers many advantages to students. All students no matter home state are offered the same reasonable $131.50/credit hour tuition rate. The return that NCTA graduates see on their tuition investment is among the best education returns in the nation. Wallet Hub Data has ranked NCTA number 1 in two year colleges for career outcomes. A measure of starting salary versus the cost of education. Zippia has also named NCTA number 7 in career success and number 11 in graduate career salaries.

From an exciting and inclusive campus atmosphere to preparing students for a rewarding career NCTA has created a small campus with a big impact.

Join Emily Griffiths and Rural Radio Network Broadcaster Clay Patton to see the exciting opportunities at NCTA in Curtis.

