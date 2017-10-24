NDA Announces Nebraska Ag Youth Council Members

LINCOLN – Today, Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach congratulated a select group of college students for their commitment to serve the ag industry as members of the 2017-2018 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). The Council is made up of Nebraska students who have a passion for agriculture and who are committed to promoting the ag industry around the state.

NDA sponsors NAYC and its activities throughout the year.

“As Council members, these young men and women have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of Nebraska youth by telling the story of Nebraska agriculture and the many careers available in the industry.” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “NAYC members are the future leaders of our agricultural industry. They bring with them outstanding experience, and I know they will work hard to represent Nebraska’s proud agricultural heritage.”

NAYC is entering its 47th year with the installation of this group of Council members. Throughout the year, the Council coordinates several agricultural learning experiences for Nebraska youth including: visiting elementary classrooms to discuss where food comes from; taking urban youth on farm tours to experience what a day in the life of a farmer is like; and visiting with high school students from across the state about career opportunities in the ag industry. The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a five-day summer conference for current high school juniors and seniors.

This year’s Council is comprised of 21 young men and women. The 2017-2018 NAYC leadership includes:

 Head Counselors: Logan Kalkowski, Omaha, and Amanda Kowalewski, Gothenburg;

 President: Ryan Schroeder, Wisner;

 Secretary: Hannah Borg, Wakefield;

 Vice President of Promotions: Kevin Sousek, Malmo;

 Vice President of Alumni Relations: Hunter Schroeder, Howells;

 Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Jacob Schlick, Fairfield;

 Vice President of Sponsorship: Hannah Settje, Raymond;

 Vice President of Youth Outreach: Brent Miller, Lyons; and

 Vice President of NAYI Improvement: Collin Thompson, Eustis.

Additional NAYC members include: Cheyenne Gerlach, De Witt; Collin Swedberg, North Platte; Cooper Grabenstein, Smithfield; Courtney Nelson, Monroe; Emily Frenzen, Fullerton; Eric Leisy, Wisner; Grant Dahlgren, Bertrand; Grant Suddarth, York; Jacce Beck, Ainsworth; Matthew Morton, Nehawka; and Sage Williams, Eddyville.

To learn more, visit NAYI’s website at www.nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/ or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.