NDA Poultry Calendar Photo Contest to Raise Biosecurity Awareness

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is inviting 4-H and FFA youth to participate in their annual Poultry Calendar Photo Contest. The contest highlights the state’s diverse poultry population and raises awareness of biosecurity measures for poultry owners. The deadline to enter is July 15, 2017.

“With the building of a new chicken processing plant in Fremont, a turkey hatchery in Beatrice and a chicken hatchery in Grand Island, it’s exciting to see how the poultry industry is expanding in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “This contest gives 4-H and FFA students the opportunity to promote and support the state’s expanding poultry industry by taking photos of the wide variety of poultry found in our state.”

Winners of NDA’s Poultry Calendar Photo Contest will be announced during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The photos will be featured in the 2018 NDA Poultry Biosecurity Calendar which will also include information on biosecurity measures owners can take to keep their flocks healthy and prevent the spread of diseases like avian influenza.

NDA staff members will judge the photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills. Contest rules and official entry forms are available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov.

Printing of the 2018 NDA Poultry Calendar is funded through a grant from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Veterinary Service, Western Region. Calendars will be available at local University of Nebraska Extension offices.