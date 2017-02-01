NDA SEEKS PROPOSALS FOR SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its 2017 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Specialty crops include fruits and nuts, vegetables, and horticulture and nursery crops. The state’s program supports research, development and marketing of specialty crops. The deadline for submitting proposals to NDA is March 1 at 5 p.m.

“Specialty crops add diversity and value to the state’s agriculture industry,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “We’re always looking for innovative projects and ideas to help specialty crop producers stay competitive and grow their businesses.”

NDA administers the state’s SCBGP, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). For the 2017 SCBGP, NDA anticipates approximately $600,000 will be available to fund new projects. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.

Sixteen specialty crop projects were funded in Nebraska last fall through the program for a total of $620,000.

This year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.

Instructions for submitting a proposal, proposal applications, performance measures and program guidelines are available on NDA’s website at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html. All proposals should be saved as a Microsoft Word .docx file and sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by the March 1 deadline. For more information contact: Casey Foster at (402) 471-4876, or by the email listed above.

To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded under the SCBGP, visit USDA’s website at http://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp.