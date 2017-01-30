NDA To Offer Season Extension Seminar February 23 in Kearney

Produce growers can learn how to extend their growing and harvest seasons at a Season Extension Seminar hosted by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) on Feb. 23 in Kearney.

“Consumers want the opportunity to purchase fresh, locally-grown produce throughout the year,” said Casey Foster, NDA program specialist. “This Season Extension Seminar will educate growers on opportunities available to extend their growing season while connecting them with a retailer interested in sourcing local produce.”

The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Nebraska – Kearney, Ockinga Conference Room, 19th and University Drive. There is no cost to attend, but individuals need to RSVP by Feb. 13 to casey.foster@nebraska.gov or 800-422-6692. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

Seminar participants will:

Learn growing practices related to season extension methods;

Connect with a retailer interested in sourcing local produce;

Watch a chef perform a cooking demo using locally-grown produce;

Learn about affordable financing options;

Meet a season extension outfitter who will showcase a line of season extension products;

Learn marketing and selling strategies of specialty crops; and

Receive an educational book related to specialty crop production.

This seminar is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. For more information, contact Casey Foster at the email address and/or phone number above.