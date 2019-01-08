NDA’S 2019 Poster Contest to Highlight Colorful Nebraska Agriculture

LINCOLN—From vibrant colors of crops, to colorful livestock, to the flavorful food on your plate, Nebraska agriculture is diverse and full of color. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking students to show just how colorful the state’s ag industry is by entering NDA’s annual poster contest. The contest, in its 16th year, is open to all Nebraska students in grades 1-6.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry, and our annual poster contest is a great way for students to show what they know about Nebraska agriculture while highlighting the many contributions agriculture makes to our state,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “This year’s poster contest theme, ‘The Many Colors of Nebraska Agriculture,’ gives students the chance to showcase the state’s ag industry with the colors that are all around.”

NDA’s annual ag poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students. Entries must be postmarked by the March 1, 2019, deadline.

“This poster contest also gives teachers and parents the opportunity to teach children more about the extensive role agriculture plays in their day-to-day lives,” Wellman said. “We look forward to seeing the students’ creativity.”

NDA will announce the winners of the poster contest during National Ag Week, March 10-16, 2019. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries on its website and in promotional materials and publications.

Contest rules and official entry forms are available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.