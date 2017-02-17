NE and KS’s Number of Farms and Ranches Declined During 2016

Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2016, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 48,400, was down 300 farms from 2015. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales declined 900 farms from the year earlier, while operations with more than $100,000 increased 600 farms from 2015.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 45.2 million acres, unchanged from 2015. The average size of operation, at 934 acres, was up 6 acres from the year earlier.

Kansas‘s number of farms and ranches declined during 2016, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 59,600, was down 800 farms from 2015. Numbers of farms and ranches in Kansas with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 800 farms from the year earlier, while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales remained unchanged.

Land in farms and ranches in Kansas totaled 45.9 million acres, down 100 thousand acres from 2015. The average size of operation, at 770 acres, was up 8 acres from the year earlier.