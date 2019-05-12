NE Corn Board to Meet

The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Embassy Suites Omaha – Downtown/Old Market, 555 S 10th Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The Board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2019-2020. A copy of the agenda is available by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or calling 402/471-2676.