NE Growers Statewide to Share On-Farm Research

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research update program at a location near them. Producers will obtain valuable crop production-related information from over 70 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices, and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

Locations and times include: Feb. 20 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center located at the Agricultural Research and Development Center, near Mead; Feb. 21 at the Lifelong Learning Center, Northeast Community College, Norfolk; Feb. 23 at the West Central Research and Extension Center, North Platte; Feb. 24 at the Knight Museum Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., Alliance; and Feb. 27 at the Hall County Ext. Office, College Park Campus, Grand Island.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program is from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CDT at Mead, Norfolk, and Grand Island. North Platte is 12 noon – 4:30 p.m. with 11:30 registration. Alliance is 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. MDT with 8:30 registration. Lunch will be served at all locations.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Board, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

These February programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2016 growing season. Field length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment.

Research projects to be discussed will include: cover crops, variable rate seeding, planting populations, multi-hybrid planting, starter fertilizer, fungicide applications, alternate crop rotations, multi-hybrid planting uses, seed treatments (including treatment for Sudden Death Syndrome), and sidedress nitrogen management technologies including commercially available models and Project SENSE which uses crop canopy sensors for in-season, variable-rate nitrogen management. Certified Crop Advisor Credits are applied for and pending upon approval.

There is no fee to attend. Preregistration is requested for meal planning purposes. Call (402)624-8030 or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu to register for any of the five sites. To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.