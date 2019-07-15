Neb. Sorghum on Decision Regarding Sulfoxaflor While Ensuring Strong Pollinator Protection

LINCOLN — Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a long-term approval for the insecticide sulfoxaflor—an effective tool to control challenging pests with fewer environmental impacts. After conducting an extensive risk analysis, including the review of one of the agency’s largest datasets on the effects of a pesticide on bees, EPA is approving the use of sulfoxaflor on alfalfa, corn, cacao, grains (millet, oats), pineapple, sorghum, teff, teosinte, tree plantations, citrus, cotton, cucurbits (squash, cucumbers, watermelons, some gourds), soybeans, and strawberries.

Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association stated, “The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association commends the EPA for their thorough research in regard to long-term uses of sulfoxaflor. Sorghum growers in Nebraska are deeply interested in sustainable farm practices which conserve our land and wildlife for the benefit of future generations. The EPA’s acceptance of the use of sulfoxaflor is of tremendous value to producers who seek to maximize yields while also protecting our fragile pollinator species.”

“EPA is providing long-term certainty for U.S. growers to use an important tool to protect crops and avoid potentially significant economic losses, while maintaining strong protection for pollinators,” said Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. “Today’s decision shows the agency’s commitment to making decisions that are based on a sound science.”

Sulfoxaflor is an important and highly effective tool for growers that targets difficult pests such as sugarcane aphids and tarnished plant bugs, also known as lygus. These pests can damage crops and cause significant economic loss. Additionally, there are few viable alternatives for sulfoxaflor for these pests. In many cases, alternative insecticides may be effective only if applied repeatedly or in a tank mix, whereas sulfoxaflor often requires fewer applications, resulting in less risk to aquatic and terrestrial wildlife.

EPA’s registration also includes updated requirements for product labels, which will include crop-specific restrictions and pollinator protection language.