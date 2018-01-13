NEBRASKA 2017 ANNUAL CROP PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Corn for grain production in Nebraska based on year-end surveys is estimated at 1.68 billion bushels, down 1 percent from 2016, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Yield of 181 bushels per acre is up 3 bushels from last year. Farmers harvested 9.30 million acres of corn for grain, down 3 percent from 2016.

Corn for silage production is 4.10 million tons, down 13 percent from last year. Silage yield of 19.5 tons per acre is unchanged from last year. Corn for silage harvested acreage of 210,000 acres is down 30,000 acres from last year. Corn acreage planted for all purposes is 9.55 million acres, down 3 percent from last year.

Soybean production for 2017 totaled a record high 326 million bushels, up 4 percent from 2016. Yield, at 57.5 bushels per acre, is down 3.5 bushels from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at a record high 5.67 million acres, is up 10 percent from 2016. Planted acreage totaled 5.70 million acres, up 10 percent from last year.

Sorghum for grain production in 2017 is estimated at 12.0 million bushels, down 33 percent from 2016. Yield, at 89 bushels per acre, is down 13 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 135,000 acres, is down 23 percent from 2016.

Sorghum for silage production is 220,000 tons, up 57 percent from last year. Silage yield of 10.0 tons per acre is down 4.0 tons from last year. Sorghum for silage harvested acreage of 22,000 acres is up 12,000 acres from last year. Sorghum acreage planted for all purposes is 180,000 acres, down 20,000 acres from last year.

Alfalfa for hay production, at 3.28 million tons, is up 5 percent from a year earlier. The average yield, at 3.95 tons per acre, is down 0.20 tons per acre from 2016. Area harvested for dry hay, at 830,000 acres, is up 11 percent from 2016. Alfalfa haylage or greenchop production, at 67,000 tons, is down 48 percent from last year. Alfalfa haylage yield, at 6.70 tons per acre, is up 0.20 tons per acre from last year. Acreage harvested for haylage, at 10,000 acres, is down 10,000 acres from last year. Seedings of alfalfa during 2017 totaled 150,000 acres, up 40,000 acres from the year earlier.

All other hay production, at 2.88 million tons, is up 9 percent from last year. The average yield, at 1.60 tons per acre, is up 0.05 tons per acre from last year. Area harvested of other dry hay is 1.80 million acres, up 6 percent from 2016. All other haylage production, at 160,000 tons, is up 16 percent from last year. The average yield, at 8.00 tons per acre, is up 2.50 tons per acre from last year. Acreage harvested for all other haylage, at 20,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres from last year.

Proso millet production in 2017 is estimated at 2.35 million bushels, down 24 percent from last year’s production. Yield, at 27 bushels per acre, is down 8 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 87,000 acres, is down 1 percent from 2016. Area planted, at 105,000 acres, is up 11 percent from last year.

Oil sunflower production in 2017 is 41.0 million pounds, up 9 percent from last year. Yield, at 1,440 pounds per acre, is up 90 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 28,500 acres, is up 2 percent from 2016. Area planted, at 30,000 acres, is up 3 percent from last year. Non-oil sunflower production of 28.1 million pounds is up 38 percent from last year. Yield, at 1,870 pounds per acre, is up 20 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 15,000 acres, is up 4,000 acres from 2016. Area planted, at 15,500 acres, is up 24 percent from last year.

Sugarbeet production is estimated at 1.44 million tons, up 2 percent from last year. Record high yield is estimated at 31.8 tons per acre, up 1.9 tons from the previous year. Acres harvested are estimated at 45,200 acres, down 4 percent from the previous year. Area planted, at 46,100 acres, is down 1,900 acres from last year.

Dry edible bean production of 3.90 million cwt is up 41 percent from a year ago. Record high yield, at 2,520 pounds per acre, is up 250 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 155,000 acres, is up 27 percent from 2016. Area planted, at 180,000 acres, is up 30 percent from last year.

Fall potato production is 9.07 million cwt, up 23 percent from 2016. Record high yield, at 480 cwt per acre, is up 30 cwt from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 18,900 acres, is up 2,500 acres from 2016. Area planted, at 19,000 acres, is up 2,500 acres from last year.

NEBRASKA DECEMBER 1, 2017 GRAIN AND HAY STOCKS

Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 1.46 billion bushels, up 3 percent from 2016, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 910 million bushels are stored on farms, up 5 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 551 million bushels, are down slightly from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 264 million bushels, up 15 percent from last year. On-farm stocks of 97.0 million bushels are up 15 percent from a year ago, while off-farm stocks, at 167 million bushels, are up 14 percent from 2016.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 66.1 million bushels, down 20 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 4.10 million bushels are down 45 percent from 2016 and off-farm stocks of 62.0 million bushels are down 17 percent from last year.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 9.76 million bushels, down 25 percent from last year. On-farm stocks of 1.70 million bushels are down 23 percent and off farm holdings of 8.06 million bushels are down 26 percent from last year.

On-farm oats totaled 600 thousand bushels, down 23 percent from 2016.

Hay stocks on Nebraska farms totaled 4.25 million tons, down 8 percent from last year.

Grain storage capacity in Nebraska totaled 2.11 billion bushels, up 7 million bushels from December 1, 2016. Total grain storage capacity is comprised of 1.18 billion bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 930 million bushels of off-farm storage, up 7 million bushels from last year.

NEBRASKA WINTER WHEAT SEEDINGS

Winter wheat seeded area for 2018 is estimated at 1.03 million acres, down from last year’s seeded area of 1.12 million acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. If realized this would be a new record low, below the 1.12 million acres planted for harvest in 2017.