Nebraska Cattlemen Convention Highlights

The annual convention is the time for the NC membership to review and discuss current and new policy, socialize and enjoy high quality beef.

At the Opening General Session, attendees received updates on a wide range of priority issues from Craig Uden, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president from Johnson Lake, Kent Bacus, NCBA director of International Trade and Market Access, and Penny Zimmerman, American National CattleWomen president. During the Banquet, Governor Pete Ricketts spoke about efforts to grow livestock and agriculture business in Nebraska and his continuing priority to seek property tax relief.

The convention offers membership the opportunity to nominate and elect new council and committee leaders. NC congratulates the following on their new positions:

Officers:

President: Galen Frenzen, Fullerton

President Elect: Mike Drinnin, Clarks

Vice President: Ken Herz, Lawrence

Past President & Nominations Chair: Troy Stowater, Wayne

Member Services Vice Chairmen:

Region 1: Lewis Coulter, Bridgeport

Region 2: Brenda Masek, Purdum

Region 3: Tyler Weborg, Pender

Region 4: Steven Fish, Norfolk

Region 5: Jared Jaixen, Loup City

Region 6: Steve Stroup, Benkelman

Region 7: Ed Klug, Columbus

Region 8: Richard Hollman, Hallam

Region 9: Shannon Petersen, Gothenberg

Council Leaders:

Cow/Calf Chair: Nancy Peterson, DVM, Gordon

Cow/Calf Vice Chair: Frank Utter, Brewster

Farmer/Stockman Chair: John Lange, Bruning

Feedlot Chair: Jerry Kuenning, Imperial

Feedlot Vice Chair: Dean Wilken, Bloomfield

Seedstock Chair: Mark Goes, Odell

Seedstock Vice Chair: Larry Dybdal, Newcastle

Committee Leaders:

Animal Health & Nutrition Chair: Jeff Fox, DVM, Beemer

Animal Health & Nutrition Vice Chair: Scott Langemeier, Stromsburg

Brand & Property Rights: Duane Gangwish, Wayne

Brand & Property Rights Vice Chair: Tom Hansen, North Platte

Education & Research Chair: Sarah Kabes, Carleton

Education & Research Vice Chair: Andrew Uden, Lincoln

Marketing & Commerce Chair: Stephen Sudnerman, Norfolk

Marketing & Commerce Vice Chair: Hank Klosterman, David City

Natural Resources & Environment Chair: Chris Schluntz, Republican City

Natural Resources & Environment Vice Chair: Jake Mayer, Weston

Taxation Chair: Dick Pierce, Miller

Taxation Vice Chair: Lavon Heidemann, Elk Creek

Member Services: Justin Jarecke, Kearney

Industry Service Award

Also during the convention, NC announced the winners of the 2017 Industry Service Award and Hall of Fame honoree. The Industry Service Award was presented to John Pollak. Pollak retired in May as U.S. Meat Animal Research Center Director. He was the first director of the National Beef Cattle Evaluation Consortium where he led the development of programs and projects, fostered interactions among researchers, organized multidisciplinary research teams, built coalitions with industry partners, and conducted research.

NC Executive Vice President Pete McClymont said, “There have been numerous directors that have given their leadership and talents to MARC for the betterment of livestock care, genetic improvement and gaining efficiencies focused in creating more food security for the world. It is safe to say, none have performed at a higher level than Dr. Pollak.”

Hall of Fame Honoree

J.D. Alexander of Pilger received the 2017 Hall of Fame Award. The award highlights Nebraska Cattlemen members who exemplify an ongoing commitment to the beef cattle industry. Presented only once annually, the Hall of Fame award is the organization’s highest honor.

He is a 3rd generation farmer-feeder and owns Alexander Cattle and Farms. In 2001, Alexander served as the Nebraska Cattlemen president and in 2012 he served as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President. Regulatory burdens were a corner-stone NCBA’s work while he was in office. Three free-trade agreements (FTAs) – with Panama, Columbia and South Korea – were implemented by Congress. Those three FTAs allowed for lowered tariffs on exports of U.S. beef to important markets, leveling the playing field for beef producers.