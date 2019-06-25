Nebraska Cattlemen Sends Three Participants to NCBA’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference

LINCOLN, NE (June 25, 2019) – Three Nebraska beef leaders participated in 10 days of intensive leadership training and a three-city tour showcasing every facet of the beef industry during NCBA’s 2019 Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC).

Reiss Bruning, Sarah Kabes and Chance McLean were the Nebraska representatives that participated in this year’s NCBA YCC program. They began their journey in Denver Colorado with classroom sessions providing background knowledge about NCBA and the work it conducts on behalf of its members and the entire beef community. Before leaving Colorado, the group toured Five Rivers Cattle Feeding’s Kuner Feedyard, JBS processing plant and a Safeway flagship store where they learned how beef is being marketed to consumers on the retail level.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to meet so many other people in the industry to bounce ideas off of and to learn more about the industry I love” said Sarah Kabes.

The Nebraska natives along with more than 50 other participants then traveled to Chicago where they made stops at Hillshire Farms, McDonald’s global headquarters, and OSI Inc., one of the largest beef patty manufacturers in the nation.

“NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference was an amazing experience, that covered all aspects from – Pasture to Plate. I am thankful for what our local, state, and national affiliates do to support the beef industry. This was an experience I will never forget. Thanks Nebraska Cattlemen for allowing me this opportunity” said Chance McLean.

The 2019 YCC class finished its whirlwind tour in Washington, D.C., where participants learned how NCBA’s policy work impacts their operations and the broader industry. After an in-depth policy issue briefing from NCBA’s lobbyists and staff experts, participants took to Capitol Hill, visiting more than 200 congressional offices to advocate for industry policy priorities.

“I felt very fortunate to be selected to attend the National Conference. Being a part of this powerful group of young leaders from across the US was an incredible learning experience and networking opportunity that created invaluable lifelong relationships. The issues we individually face both politically and day-to-day are diverse and being able to discuss and understand how to solve those problems broadened our intellectual horizons and instilled a deep sense of confidence in everyone. I hope to use the vast amount of institutional knowledge we gained on this trip to build on the great foundation NCBA has established to ensure a bright and prosperous future for generations of cattlemen to come,” said Reiss Bruning.