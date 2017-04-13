Nebraska Cattlemen Urges State Senators Not to Sweep Brand Committee Funds

LINCOLN, NE (Apr. 13, 2017) – Nebraska Cattlemen encourages State Senators, in the budget process, to restore the entire balance of funds to the Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC).

The legislature’s Appropriations Committee must advance a budget by Day 70 of the session, and has recommended taking $100,000 from the NBC funds to help balance the state budget shortfall. The fund balance carried by this agency is not a surplus of unused General Fund Appropriations. The funds obtained by NBC are producer fees that have been paid for services from a completely cash funded agency which receives no general fund appropriations from the state’s general fund.

A sweep of funds from the Nebraska Brand Committee will cause fiscal struggles for the agency. Depending on the amount swept from the funds, the agency might not be able to meet their financial obligations and stay in compliance with current Nebraska Brand Laws.