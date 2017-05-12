Nebraska Cattlemen Welcome Historic Reopening of China to U.S. Beef

Nebraska Cattlemen is very excited the Trump Administration has reached an agreement with China to restore market access for U.S. beef. Nebraska’s beef producers have been waiting for this moment for 13 years.

“Nebraska leads the United States in red meat production, and trade drives our economy. Opening up the Chinese market will allow our beef to compete in a market estimated at $2.6 billion for the U.S. beef industry. This is tremendous news for Nebraska’s livestock producers, and Nebraska Cattlemen is thrilled to have played an active role in reestablishing our economic relationship with the Chinese,” said NC President Troy Stowater.

Chinese officials have been in our state numerous times over many years to learn more about the high quality beef produced in Nebraska. Nebraska Cattlemen members have stepped up repeatedly to help foster a growing relationship with China.

Last fall, then NC President Barb Cooksley and then NCBA President-Elect Craig Uden helped host a Chinese delegation focused on resuming market access for U.S. beef. The Chinese witnessed firsthand that because of our state’s resources, Nebraska’s producers are able to deliver some of the best beef grown in the world.

Last November, NC President Troy Stowater participated in a Nebraska delegation to China, led by Governor Pete Ricketts. The trip’s primary focus was reopening market access to U.S. beef, which closed in 2003. This successful trip helped Chinese officials gain confidence in restoring beef trade between the two countries.

Because of the numerous harvest plants in Nebraska, this announcement will impact all Nebraska beef producers more than any other state in the U.S. Currently, product equivalent of 2600 head of cattle is exported worldwide from Nebraska every day. Click here for Nebraska Exports Infographic.

China’s middle class has grown exponentially in recent years. By 2022, an estimated 73% of China’s population will be middle class. Presently, the Chinese people eat roughly 12 pounds of beef per year. However, research has long shown that, as disposable income grows, people tend to consume more protein.

According to the Trump Administration, there is one more round of technical consultations before U.S. beef arrives in China by July 16, 2017. Nebraska Cattlemen will actively continue to support the U.S. government in accomplishing this goal as soon as possible.