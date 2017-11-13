Nebraska Cattlemen will Host Tour to Australia

LINCOLN, NE (Nov. 13, 2017) – Nebraska Cattlemen will again host an international tour and has selected Australia for its 2018 tour destination. Nebraska Cattlemen Past President Jeff Pribbeno and his wife, Connie, of Imperial, will host the tour that will cover the spectrum of Australia’s cattle industry from April 28 to May 10. The tour will include the country’s hallmark sights, sounds, and wildlife and will feature Beef Australia 2018. The beef exposition has become a signature event for the Australian Beef Industry. The program includes ranch and feedlot tours.

NC is excited to host the tour, NC Executive Vice President Pete McClymont, said because Quadrant will conduct the tour. “Several NC leaders know Quadrant’s general manager Graeme Mitchell, who is well known and respected throughout Australia’s cattle industry. Quadrant’s team will have us on the inside track for Beef Australia which is a feature event of the tour.”

Beef Australia is the country’s national beef expo, one of the world’s great beef cattle events, and is held once every three years in Rockhampton, in the state of Queensland. Beef Australia 2018 will be held from May 6 to 12 and will be a celebration of all facets of the Australian beef industry. It will feature more than 4,500 cattle from over 30 breeds; a trade fair promoting more than 500 businesses; a symposium, seminars and property tours to deliver new research information to producers; and restaurants, celebrity chefs and cooking demonstrations for visitors to appreciate the quality and flavor of Australian beef.

Space is limited and because of airline reservation policy, NC hopes to fill the tour before Christmas.

For tour details, call Nebraska Cattlemen at 402-475-2333, or Ralf Humbert at Trump Tours 479-271-9898, or email rhumbert@trumpgroups.com.

In August 2017, the NC tour went to Ireland, and in 2016 NC hosted an Alaska cruise tour.