Nebraska Cattlewomen Announce Contest Winners

LINCOLN, NE ( April 12, 2017 ) – The Nebraska Cattlewomen are pleased to announce the results of the 2017 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest held April 8th in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 – 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The two divisions, senior and collegiate, were judged on three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, mock media interview and an issues response.

Hannah Esch of Unadilla took home the first place rank in the collegiate division along with a $200 cash prize. A scholarship from the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation will be awarded at the completion of her year as Beef Ambassador. She will be competing at National Beef Ambassador Competition in 2018. Hannah is the daughter of Don and Linda Esch and is currently a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Senior contestant TaraLee Hudson, Belevidere, daughter of Corey Bill and Gina Hudson received first place. She received a cash prize of $125. TaraLee is 16 years old and attends Bruning-Davenport High School.

A custom belt buckle will be awarded to both winners at the Nebraska State Fair where both division winners will be greeting visitors at the popular Birthing Pavilion.

“The contest is designed to develop advocates for the beef industry among the youth of the state” stated Tammy Hanson, NCW chair of the Beef Ambassador committee. “We are fortunate to have these outstanding young women representing us in Nebraska.”