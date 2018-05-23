Nebraska Chicken and Eggs USDA Report

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312854 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY National Agricultural Statistics Service | May 23, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. May 22, 2018 – All layers in Nebraska during April 2018 totaled 7.76 million, down from 8.25 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Nebraska egg production during April totaled 192 million eggs, down from 203 million in 2017. April egg production per 100 layers was 2,472 eggs, compared to 2,455 eggs in 2017.

Access the National publication for this release at: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/ChicEggs//2010s/2018/ChicEggs-05-22-2018.pdf

