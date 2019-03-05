Nebraska Corn Board to Meet in Lincoln

The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday, March 28 at UNL East Campus to hear updates on proposed research projects and Friday, March 29, at The Embassy Suites Lincoln, 1040 P Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Board will address regular board business on Friday and is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. A copy of the agenda is available by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402/471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board’s market development, research, promotion and education programs are funded and managed by Nebraska corn farmers. Producers invest at a rate of 1/2 of a cent per bushel of corn sold.