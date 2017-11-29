Nebraska Corn Board to talk ag trade during Twitter town hall meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. – Trade matters to Nebraska’s ag economy. While farmers may recognize the importance of ag trade, there may be some confusion or uncertainty as current trade agreements are renegotiated. To address questions and concerns, the Nebraska Corn Board, in partnership with the National Corn Growers Association and the U.S. Grains Council, will host a Twitter town hall discussion focusing on ag trade.

The Twitter town hall will take place December 4, 2017 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. CST. Farmers can follow the online discussions by visiting www.twitter.com/ necornboard. Twitter users are also invited to tweet their own questions relating to ag trade. For questions to be addressed, tweets must include the hashtag #corntrade.

Three content experts will be on hand to answer trade questions. These experts include Jon Doggett, Executive Vice President of the National Corn Growers Association, Tom Sleight, President and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council and Mat Habrock, Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

“We’ve never hosted a meeting before through Twitter,” said Debbie Borg, farmer from Allen, Nebraska and member of the Nebraska Corn Board. “By using this popular social media tool, we hope to develop a robust dialogue between farmers from across the Midwest. We know farmers are busy throughout the year, but hopefully a quick online forum will be an easy way to share information.”

Individuals without a Twitter account can still follow along with the discussions atwww.twitter.com/necornboard. Questions can also be submitted in advance to NCB.Info@nebraska.gov.