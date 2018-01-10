Nebraska Corn congratulates Sen. Deb Fischer on her new role with the Senate Agriculture Committee

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Corn would like to congratulate U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer on her appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. With her years of experience in agriculture, Nebraska Corn looks forward to working with Sen. Fischer on a variety of issues.

“There is tremendous value in having a senator from Nebraska on the Senate Agriculture Committee,” said Dan Wesely, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “American agriculture is in the midst of developing a new farm bill and having Sen. Fischer at the table, actively involved in those discussions will ensure Nebraska’s farmers are well represented.”

“We want to congratulate Sen. Fischer on her new role with the Senate Agriculture Committee, and we know she will do well in shaping our industry,” said Dave Merrell, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “As corn farmers, we have witnessed the dedication Sen. Fischer has had on expanding our nation’s ethanol industry, and we look forward to her continued work with the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.”

Nebraska Corn is also looking forward to working with Sen. Fischer on additional agricultural issues like trade and crop insurance.

Sen. Fischer takes the place of a vacated seat left by Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama.