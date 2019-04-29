Nebraska Corn Growers Association Announces Winners of 2019 FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program). After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the NeCGA Grower Services Committee chose five applicants to each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The awardees are listed below, along with their intended secondary school and degree program:

Korbin Kudera, Clarkson (UNL, Agronomy)

Justin Mensik, Morse Bluff (Northeast Community College, Diversified Agriculture)

Layne Miller, Oakland (UNL, Agribusiness)

Chad Niemeier, Beatrice (UNL, Agronomy)

Tanner Nun, Geneva (UNL, Agricultural Education)

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of a NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska.

“The applications we receive for the FLAGship Program continue to impress. Each year seems to bring out the best and brightest of the future of agriculture in Nebraska. We are excited to see where these young people take our industry,” said Andy Jobman, Chairman of the Grower Services Committee and Vice President of NeCGA.